After Mehdi Chahiri replied for the visitors, Ben Yedder made it 3-1 in the 53rd before midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Axel Disasi were red carded. Ludovic Ajorque pulled one back for Strasbourg from the penalty spot in the 70th.
Later Sunday, defending champion PSG was away to Reims.
Elsewhere, Teji Savanier’s last-minute penalty secured Montpellier a 2-2 draw at Dijon.
Lens striker Ignatius Ganago scored in a 1-1 draw at Nimes and limped off in the second half with a hamstring injury. He netted his fourth goal this season from Gaël Kakuta’s pass in the 34th.
Also Sunday, it was: Bordeaux 0, Nice 0; Lorient 1, Lyon 1; and Angers 3, Brest 2.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.