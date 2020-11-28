Thauvin’s 72nd league goal of his Marseille career took him one past Mamadou Niang on the club’s list.
Midfielder Ludovic Blas pulled one back for the visitors at Stade Velodrome in the 72nd.
The win moved Marseille up to third place and it was a welcome boost after the midweek defeat in the Champions League. The home loss to Porto on Wednesday was Marseille’s 13th straight in the competition, setting a very unwanted record.
Later Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain was at home to Bordeaux.
