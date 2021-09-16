While Everton’s four other permanent managers hired in Moshiri’s reign — Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti — spent a staggering $750 million combined on players, Benitez was told when he arrived that similar funds just weren’t available because of the effects of the pandemic and the ongoing development of the club’s new stadium by Liverpool’s waterfront, which is costing a reported $700 million and is hoped to be completed by the start of the 2024-25 season.