Nice had Brazilian central defender Dante sent off in the 48th minute, after receiving a second yellow card for fouling former France striker Kevin Gameiro.
Benitez kept out a firm shot from midfielder Sanjin Prcic in the 29th as Strasbourg edged a tight first half, then made key stops in the last 20 minutes from Gameiro, striker Ludovic Ajorque and twice from substitute Habib Diallo.
Strasbourg would have moved into third place on goal difference with a win. But instead the Alsace side dropped behind Rennes and into fifth spot on goal difference.
Third gets a place in the Champions League playoffs while fourth earns automatic entry into the Europa League.
Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted improving Saint-Etienne later Saturday.
