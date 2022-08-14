Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday.
United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.
Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season.
United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.