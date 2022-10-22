Benzema out with muscle fatigue, shows Ballon d'Or to fans

MADRID — Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema did not play for Real Madrid in Saturday’s home game against Sevilla in the Spanish league because of muscle fatigue.

Real Madrid announced the news before kickoff but did not say how long Benzema will be out.

Benzema was at the Santiago Bernabéu to receive his Ballon d’Or award before the game. Dressed in black, Benzema received the award from former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and current teammate Luka Modric — both previous winners of the award — before he lifted it up and Madrid’s fans applauded.