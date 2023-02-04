Benzema to miss Mallorca game, doubtful for Club World Cup

Ancelotti added that both players will travel with the team to the Club World Cup in Morocco next week, even though their availability is still doubtful.

“Militão and Karim are both undergoing tests. It is nothing serious,” Ancelotti said on Saturday. “Tomorrow, they are not going to play but they will travel with the team to the Club World Cup. I don’t know if they will be back fit in time for the first game.”