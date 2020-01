Bergwijn, who signed a deal through 2025 for an undisclosed fee, can play on either wing and has played nine times for the Netherlands, having made his international debut in October 2018.

He scored 31 goals in 149 appearances for PSV, winning three Dutch league titles.

Midfield has been a problem area for Mourinho since he took charge in November. Lo Celso recently has established himself as a regular starter as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who joined Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Mourinho has been alternating between Harry Winks, Eric Dier and, when fit, Tanguy Ndombele in central midfield — without appearing to be satisfied with any of them.

Another midfielder, Moussa Sissoko, is out until April because of a knee injury.

Bergwijn will likely compete with Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela for a place in the team.

