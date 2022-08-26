Berlusconi's winless Monza loses to Udinese 2-1 in Serie A

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILAN — Udinese earned its first victory of the fledgling season by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 on Friday and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first points in Serie A. Inter Milan — which has maximum points from its first two matches — played later at coach Simone Inzaghi’s previous team, Lazio.

Monza, which was bought by former Italian premier and ex-AC Milan owner Berlusconi in 2017, reached the top-flight for the first time in its 110-year history by winning the Serie B playoff last season.

However, it has lost its first three Serie A matches.

Monza started well on Friday and took the lead in the 32nd minute when a good team move pushed the ball across the box for Andrea Colpani to fire in off the right post.

However, Udinese levelled just four minutes later when Beto drilled home a cross from Rodrigo Becão.

And the turnaround was complete 13 minutes from time with a move started and finished by Destiny Udogie. Isaac Success collected Udogie’s throw-in and passed back to the on-loan Tottenham forward, who played a swift one-two with Ilija Nestorovski before firing in what was to prove the winner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article