Bernardo Silva staying at Man City, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER, England — Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday, seemingly bringing to an end a summer of uncertainty over the Portugal midfielder’s future.
However, with less than a week left in the summer window transfer, Guardiola said Silva will not be leaving.
“We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva,” Guardiola said, responding to a question about a reported bid for Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, “so that’s why he’ll stay.
“He will stay.”
