Iglesias’ fellow substitute, Juan Miranda, added a second goal in injury time.
“The team had been going through a rough patch,” Iglesias said. “We needed a win like this, fighting hard and on the road.”
Relegation-threatened Osasuna has not won in the last five rounds.
Granada grabbed two goals in the final three minutes to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-place Huesca, which was denied its first victory of the season.
Jorge Molina and Germán Sánchez both headed in crosses in the dying moments of the match for Granada.
Real Sociedad can retake the league lead when it visits Alavés later, while Villarreal hosts Elche.
