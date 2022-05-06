Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

BOCHUM, Germany — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday.

An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.