Bilbao’s first away win of the season lifted it into fifth place — five points behind leader Barcelona and second-place Real Madrid.

Osasuna hadn’t lost at its El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona since a second-tier defeat to Tenerife on April 1, 2018. From that loss it went unbeaten in 24 second-division games and seven home games this season.

Also, China forward Wu Lei scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Espanyol at home with Getafe.

Sevilla visits Valladolid later Sunday, while Villarreal hosts Celta Vigo and Alavés is at Eibar.

