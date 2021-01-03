García Toral has coached over 400 games with several Spanish clubs, including Valencia, Villarreal, and Sevilla.
Garitano took over Bilbao in December 2018 and helped it avoid relegation. Last season, he led the team to the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.
The team, however, has struggled this season with 21 points from 17 games. It hosts Barcelona on Wednesday and plays at league leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday.
