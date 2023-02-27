Biraghi scores from his own half in Fiorentina win

ROME — Fiorentina full back Cristiano Biraghi scored from a quick free kick in his own half that caught Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo off guard during the final minutes of a 3-0 Serie A win on Monday.

With teammate Rolando Mandragora still down on the grass after being fouled — and with a Verona player trying to help him up — Biraghi stepped up and unleashed a missile of a shot that flew in over the backtracking Montipo.