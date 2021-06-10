Blackwood’s penalty kick in the 25th minute was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.
The Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean team to play in the Women’s World Cup when they made the field in France in 2019. The team is gearing up for qualifying for the next World Cup, set for Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
Randy Waldrum, former coach of the Dash, was making his debut as head coach of Nigeria.
The Summer Series continues Sunday, with Jamaica facing the United States after Portugal plays Nigeria.
