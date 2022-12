FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution.

The 30-year-old from Hawaii, selected in stage two of last week’s reentry draft, scored five goals in 31 regular-season appearances with Real Salt Lake during the past two seasons plus a goal in the playoffs.