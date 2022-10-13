Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona

VERONA, Italy — Former Italian and Russian league center back Salvatore Bocchetti was handed his first senior-level head coaching job by Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Bocchetti was an assistant under Jurić last season. He previously played for Genoa, Rubin Kazan, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan and Verona.
Since Bocchetti does not have a UEFA coaching license yet, he will be accompanied on the sideline by a team member who does.
Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday.
It’s the fourth coaching change in the Italian league this season following moves at Bologna, Monza and Sampdoria.
