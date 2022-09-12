Bochum fires coach after starting Bundesliga with 6 losses

BOCHUM, Germany — Bochum fired coach Thomas Reis on Monday after starting the Bundesliga season with six straight losses.
Reis was appointed Bochum coach on Sept. 6, 2019 when the team was struggling. The former Bochum midfielder stabilized the side, then led it to promotion as second-division champion the following season. Reis helped Bochum avoid relegation last season, “almost like a fairytale,” the club said.
“As wonderful as these events were, they have since been overtaken by reality. The team is currently without a single point after six matchdays, the worst start to a season in VfL’s Bundesliga history. The team has still not found itself,” Bochum said on its website.
It said “a thorough and in-depth analysis” concluded “that a change of manager was necessary.”
Bochum next faces tough games against Cologne, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.
