The last promotion came as recently as 2017, so this is just its third season back in the top flight.
The most northerly club to be Norwegian champion, Bodø/Glimt has an unassailable 18-point lead from last year’s champion, Molde.
It has lost just one of its 25 games and, on 68 points, needs four more from its remaining five games to set a record points haul in the Eliteserien. On 85 goals so far, the team is only two shy of the record for a single top-flight season in Norway.
