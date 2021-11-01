By Associated PressToday at 5:51 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 5:51 p.m. EDTShare this storyBOLOGNA, Italy — Bologna moved up to mid-table after beating last-placed Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.Lorenzi De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic scored second-half goals as Bologna ended a three-match winless run.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightCagliari still has only one win since Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici as the Sardinian club’s coach in September.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...