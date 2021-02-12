Bologna dominated for the first hour in thickening snow.
Ginaluca Caparari missed an equalizer before halftime when he hit the post, but Nicolas Viola claimed it in the second half with a brilliant back-heeled flick after a mistake by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.
The teams swapped places in the standings, Benevento up to 13th and Bologna down to 14th.
