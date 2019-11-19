The Italy defender returned to Juventus in 2018, in swap deal with Mattia Caldara, and penned a five-year deal.
The 32-year-old Bonucci has won seven Serie A titles and three Italian Cups with Juventus. He has made almost 100 appearances for Italy, captaining the Azzurri on 10 occasions.
