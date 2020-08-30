Nantes did even better, holding on for a 2-1 win at home to Nîmes despite having two players sent off in the second half. Midfielder Imran Louza got the second Nantes goal in the 27th minute and got red-carded in the 47th.
Elsewhere, winger Romain Hamouma got both goals as Saint-Etienne beat Lorient 2-0 at home.
Later Sunday, Marseille began its campaign with a game at Brest.
Marseille’s game at home to Saint-Etienne last week was postponed after three positive Coronavirus cases at Marseille. It will be played on Sept. 17.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain starts the season later than any other team after reaching the Champions League final on Aug. 23.
PSG asked for its game at Lens — scheduled for this weekend — to be pushed back until Thursday.
