Penilla ran onto a through ball from Bou, occupied two defenders as he charged toward the top of the box and then fed Buska for a chip shot into the side of the net in the 90th.
New England (5-3-6) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and is unbeaten in three.
The Revolution’s Matt Polster was subbed out for Tommy McNamara in the 46th minute. Polster, a 27-year-old midfielder, attempted a sliding tackle against Yordy Reyna, who hurdled Polster, but incidentally kicked the defender in the head. Polster was down for a couple minutes before walking off the field with some assistance.
D.C. United (2-7-5) has lost back-to-back games and is winless in five.
