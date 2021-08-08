Polster opened the scoring for New England (12-3-4) in the 10th minute, and 17-year-old Paxten Aaronson tied it in the 31st with his first MLS goal in his first career start.
Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches.
D.C. UNITED 2, MONTREAL 1
WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar had his first MLS goal since 2011 and D.C. United beat Montreal.
Kamara’s goal in the 54th minute — his sixth in his last five appearances — gave D.C. (8-7-3) a 2-1 lead.
Jon Kempin scored for Montreal (6-7-5).
INTER MIAMI 2, NASHVILLE 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami beat Nashville.
Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico’s younger brother, ran onto a ball by Blaise Matuidi and tapped it in from the corner of the 6-yard box to pull Miami (4-8-4) even in the 60th.
C.J. Sapong scored for Nashville (6-2-10) in the 48th minute.
FIRE 2, RED BULLS 0
CHICAGO — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help Chicago beat New York.
Chicago (4-9-5) snapped a five-game winless streak.
Tom Barlow scored a late goal for New York. The Red Bulls (5-8-4) are winless in their last six games.
EARTHQUAKES 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1
SAN JOSE, Calif.; — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López scored to help San Jose beat Los Angeles FC.
Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).
LAFC (6-7-5) scored on San Jose’s own goal.
WHITECAPS 2, GALAXY 1, TIE
CARSON, Calif. — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help Vancouver tie the LA Galaxy 1-1.
Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, tied it for the Whitecaps (3-7-7) in the the 50th minute.
Kévin Cabral scored for LA (10-6-2) in the 32nd minute.