Omir Fernandez evaded two defenders and then passed to Benjamin Mines, who played a first-timer back to Fernandez for the finish from near the spot to give the Red Bulls (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 35th. The 21-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Mines are both homegrowns.
Fernandez slipped a pass through two defenders that led Tom Barlow to near the right corner of the 6-yard box but Turner parried in the fourth minute. Turner thwarted Barlow, who was once again set up by Fernandez, for a second time in the 17th.
New England (2-1-5) hasn’t lost a regular-season game since a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener Feb. 29.
New York’s Tim Parker was shown a straight red card for a serious foul on Tajon Buchanan in the second minute of stoppage time.
