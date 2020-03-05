Saint-Étienne has won the trophy six times but not since 1977. Les Verts will now face 12-time champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final on April 25.
Rennes upset PSG in the final last year after coming from 2-0 down. The Brittany side looked in control when M’Baye Niang scored a penalty in the 33rd.
But defender Timothée Kolodziejczak equalized for the home side just before the break.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as PSG won 5-1 at Lyon to reach its sixth straight final.
