“I think he should really come out and apologize,” Gosling told local media, “because I thought he was a disgrace.”

The PGMOL, the body responsible for Premier League match officials, has not commented on Gosling’s claims.

AD

Bournemouth is actually two points and two places above the relegation zone with 12 games left in the season.

Sunday was the first occasion this season that Moss had taken charge of a game involving Bournemouth.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports