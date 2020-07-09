In an even later chance for the hosts, during the 12 minutes of second-half stoppage time owing to a serious-looking injury to Bournemouth defender Adam Smith, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rushed off his line to block a shot by Harry Wilson.
Tottenham didn’t come close at all in the latest soporific display under Jose Mourinho, whose team’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League grew fainter.
Tottenham is in ninth place, six points behind fifth place Manchester United, which plays later Thursday. Mourinho’s side is only two points behind Sheffield United in seventh place, which could secure Europa League qualification, and plays Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.
The point lifted Bournemouth to third-to-last place, three points adrift of safety.
Smith was carried off on a stretcher after an apparent clash of heads with Tottenham’s Ben Davies.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.