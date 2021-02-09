Manchester United hosts West Ham in Tuesday’s other fifth-round match. The remaining six matches in the last 16 take place over Wednesday and Thursday.
Burnley was looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2002-03 season, but manager Sean Dyche chose to rest his key players — including the entire first-choice defense and goalkeeper Nick Pope — with his team battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League.
Bournemouth was relegated from the top flight last season and its lineup against Burnley included a number of players who were with the club in the Premier League, including midfielders Stanislas, David Brooks and Jefferson Lerma.
Former Tottenham and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate is currently caretaker manager at Bournemouth following the recent departure of Jason Tindall.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.