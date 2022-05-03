Bournemouth returns to Premier League after 2-season absence

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth earned promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday after a two-season absence.
The final promotion spot will be determined by the four-team playoffs that will feature Forest and Huddersfield. The other two teams to be determined in Saturday’s finale to the regular season will come from Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough or Millwall.
Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League has been powered by the goals of Dominic Solanke, who has scored 29 goals this season.
