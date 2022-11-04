Boxx appointed vice chair of US Soccer safety task force

CHICAGO — Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2015 World Cup championship team, was appointed Friday as a vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s participant safety task force.

Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, was hired this week to chair the task force, assembled to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport.