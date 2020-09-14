Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the 37th minute with an assist from Wright-Phillips, and Diego Rossi scored in the 41st. Francisco Ginella crossed a deflected free kick to Wright-Phillips, who tapped the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the season in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
Portland ended the first half a minute later when Jeremy Ebobisse floated a header over goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.
LAFC’s Danny Musovski scored the only goal in the second half, in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
