Brazil reached the final after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat tournament favorite France 3-2, and had to come back again to capture the under-17 title for the first time since 2003.

The Brazilians didn’t initially qualify for the tournament after a poor performance in the South American qualifiers, but problems in the organization in Peru led soccer’s international governing body to move it to Brazil, allowing the team a spot as hosts.

