The Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen cases of COVID-19 involving players or staff. Bolivia was missing three players. Staffers of Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia also tested positive for the virus.
Brazil stepped in late as emergency host of the 10-team continental championship despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, almost 490,000.
The ministry said 3,045 tests have been conducted so far.
