“He is already isolated and will be released from the duties at this moment,” Lasmar said. “All protective measures are being taken. We will make a new series of tests before our trip to Uruguay.”
Brazil won its first two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign. The team will face Venezuela in Sao Paulo on Friday and then play at Uruguay on Tuesday.
Coach Tite has already lost defender Eder Militão to COVID-19 for the two matches.
