“I am happy. There is a lot of work ahead to take Cruzeiro to the place it deserves,” Ronaldo said in a video with Santos Rodrigues and Pedro Mesquita, a partner in Brazilian investment bank XP which is advising on the purchase.
Details of the deal were not released.
On Twitter, Ronaldo posted a blue heart and a fox, Cruzeiro’s mascot.
His arrival at Cruzeiro will be the former striker’s second experience as a club owner. In 2018, he bought a 51% stake in Spanish club Valladolid.
Ronaldo was a three-time world player of the year. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid in the galacticos era from 2002-07.
