Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup

Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn’t say for how long the striker will be sidelined.

Jesus was hurt in Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday.

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup , Arsenal said Tuesday.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program,” the London club said. “Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”