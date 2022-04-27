Brazil to face Japan in Tokyo in pre-World Cup friendly

Placeholder while article actions load

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Wednesday in a statement the match will take place on June 6 in Tokyo.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil will play a friendly against Japan as part of its preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

It is still unclear whether Brazil and Argentina will play their World Cup qualifying game from September, which was suspended shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols. Neither Brazil nor Argentina have committed to playing the game.