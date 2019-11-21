The Ukrainian Football Association ordered Taison to serve a one-game ban plus a suspended two-game ban.
Dynamo has been fined 500,000 hryvnyas ($20,000) and ordered to play one game behind closed doors. Another one-game sanction is suspended.
World players’ union FIFPro says “sanctioning a victim of racial abuse is beyond comprehension and it plays into the hands of those who promote this kind of disgraceful behavior.”
