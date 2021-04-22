Athletico beat Cascavel 3-1 in the fourth-round match of the local tournament.
Under professional soccer COVID-19 protocols in Paraná, clubs must test every member of the squad and team staff at least three days ahead of every match.
The soccer federation said all four players are under investigation by the state’s sports court after a laboratory reported that the athletes had not taken their COVID-19 tests on the due dates.
