Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos

ATHENS, Greece — Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday.
The 25 titles included six La Ligas, five Champions Leagues, five Supercopa de Espana, four Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and two Copa del Reys.
The 34-year-old Marcelo also made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleague titles, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season.
