Athletico opened the scoring with David Terans in the 19th minute. Palmeiras tied it nine minutes later on Jailson’s goal. The hosts took the lead again in the 76th minute with Marlos. The visitors levelled from the spot in added time with Raphael Veiga.
Both teams are yet to win the Recopa Sudamericana. Palmeiras, which also won the 2020 Copa Libertadores, lost last year’s Recopa to Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia.
