Brazil's soccer boss regrets two pitch invasions, violence

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s soccer confederation on Sunday condemned two cases of crowd violence that led to matches being interrupted.
Fans of the home team started fighting in the stands in the last minutes of the 1-1 draw between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza and some streamed onto the pitch. Some also approached Ceara players, who ran into the dressing room.
Local fans ran onto the pitch in Sport’s 1-1 draw against Vasco da Gama after the visiting team’s equalizer in the last seconds.
