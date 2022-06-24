Brenner's goal lifts Cincinnati to 1-0 win over Orlando City

CINCINNATI — Brenner’s goal and Roman Celentano’s three saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Friday.
Cincinnati outshot Orlando (7-6-4) 12-6.
Celentano saved all three shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gallese saved eight of nine shots for Orlando.
Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Wednesday against New York City FC at home. Orlando plays D.C. United the following Monday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.