Drawn against one of two non-Premier League teams left in the competition, Newcastle wasted a great chance to advance to the semifinals of an FA Cup or League Cup for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
Instead, it became the fourth Premier League team — after Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham — to be eliminated by Brentford, which is the first team to qualify for the last four.
Manchester City, which has won the competition in each of the last three seasons, visits Arsenal later Tuesday.
Everton hosts Manchester United and Tottenham is away to second-tier Stoke in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches.
