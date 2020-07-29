The Bees moved one step closer to the Premier League with the 3-2 overall win. Seven straight wins after the COVID-19 lockdown had left promotion tantalizingly within Brentford’s grasp, before successive losses to Stoke and Barnsley forced Brentford into the playoffs.
Brentford, which is moving to a new 17,250-capacity ground, will face either Cardiff or Fulham in the Aug. 4 final at Wembley.
