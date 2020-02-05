Corini coached Brescia to the Serie B title last season but was fired in early November after the squad lost seven of its opening 10 matches.

After Fabio Grosso coached the club to three straight losses, Corini was rehired in December and Brescia immediately won two consecutive games. But the team has not won since.

López, an Uruguayan, previously coached Cagliari and Palermo.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports