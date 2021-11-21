Lens had several chances but lacked the finishing touch. An angled shot from Lens wingback Przemyslaw Frankowski was cleared off the line by Christophe Herelle in the 10th. Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot then turned a low drive from Gael Kakuta around the post in the 25th. Ignatius Ganago in the 35th and Seko Fofana in the 48th also hit the post.